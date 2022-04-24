Pakistan: Punjab CM-Elect's oath-taking ceremony deferred again

Despite all preparations, the oath-taking of the newly elected chief minister of Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League's (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz has been deferred once again as the Senate chairman couldn't reach Lahore.

After the cancellation of the ceremony, the PML-N has decided to approach the court again, reported Khaama Press.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani was all set to swear in Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab's new chief minister at Governor House, Lahore on Saturday night. However, the ceremony was put on hold when Sanjarani failed to reach Lahore to administer the oath.

Considering Senate Chairman's position as constitutional, the Minister of Interior insisted to appoint someone else for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, sources said that Punjab Governor Cheema has been shifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore after his health condition started deteriorating at Sehri and therefore could not attend the ceremony. Currently, Cheema is undergoing various diagnostic tests at the hospital, the sources added.

PML-N Deputy General Secretary Ataullah Tarar said that the largest province in terms of the population had been without a chief minister and cabinet since April 1, 2022.

"If the Constitution is violated, a civilised citizen has no choice but to go to court," he said, adding the LHC in its judgment had ordered that the oath-taking could not be delayed.

"Omar Sarfraz Cheema has disrespected the post of governor. He has been admitted to the hospital. The order of the LHC had been received by the President of Pakistan at 6 pm on Friday but despite the passage of the whole day, the President continued to consider it," he maintained.

However, Khaama Press reported, that no written order was received for preparations for the ceremony from President's Office, in a statement citing sources.

Emergency measures had been taken for the ceremony as per the orders of the Lahore High Court. Sources within the Governor House said that all the preparations for the oath-taking had been made after receiving verbal instructions from the President's Office but no written order had been received.

"Now President Alvi has written a letter to the Prime Minister's Office asking what we should do in the light of the decision of the LHC", adding that everything was stopped for the sake of one person.

On April 17 earlier, the Punjab Governor cancelled the oath-taking ceremony due to the ruckus situation created a day prior in the assembly during the CM election.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor