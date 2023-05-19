Pakistan: Punjab Police get warrant to search Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

Lahore [Pakistan], May 19 : The Punjab Police on Friday secured a warrant to search Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence, reported Geo News.

This comes after Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana claimed to have arrested six more "terrorists" attempting to flee from Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

According to CCPO Kamyana four of the alleged "terrorists" were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Commander House Lahore, reported Geo News.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana said that six more "terrorists" were arrested fleeing ex-PM Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence, taking the total arrests to 14.

The Punjab government on Wednesday had claimed that "30-40 terrorists were hiding inside Imran Khan's residence" and gave 24 hours to PTI to hand over these miscreants or face action.

On Thursday, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir shared that eight "terrorists" had been arrested while they were escaping from Lahore's Zaman Park area.

The detained terrorists were already identified and are allegedly involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9, he had said.

The Punjab government decided to send a team to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership before conducting the search operation at Zaman Park, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, the negotiation team headed by Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa is expected to reach Zaman Park today after the Friday prayers for search of Imran Khan's residence.

According to Punjab Interim Information Minister Amir Mir, the delegation, he said, would be led by the commissioner of Lahore. Mir elaborated that the team will set a time with Imran and then search his house in the presence of cameras.

The minister further stated that police contingents, of nearly 400 cops, would also accompany the delegation "to arrest terrorists holed up there".

Meanwhile, Imran Khan raised concerned over "unprecedented crackdown and current reign of terror that PTI and its supporters are being subjected to."

"The mindset behind this unprecedented crackdown and current reign of terror that PTI and its supporters are being subjected to (that was not even witnessed during Zia and Musharraf martial laws) is that we Pakistanis are like a herd of sheep who can be terrorised enough to meekly bow down to this naked show of power," tweeted Imran Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor