Pakistan rains: One person electrocuted in Karachi

One person was killed in Karachi after heavy rainfall was reported from various parts of the city on Sunday evening, according to local media.

According to a police official, the man was killed in Buffer Zone of electrocution, Dawn newspaper reported. Fifty-year-old man Akbar Khan was electrocuted inside his home.

Torrential rains and flash floods in Pakistan have claimed several lives in several parts of the country.

On Saturday, the Met department released an alert warning of widespread rain that may cause urban flooding in several districts of Sindh and Balochistan, including Karachi, in the next two days, Dawn reported.

The downpour across the has caused several houses and villages to be submerged, standing crops and infrastructure was damaged and many remote areas were cut off from the rest of the population due to destroyed roads.

According to the Met Office, the low-pressure area persisting over the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Gulf of Kutch intensified into a depression (intense low-pressure area) with a maximum wind speed of 50-55 kilometres per hour.

Located about 400km southeast of Karachi and 340km from Thatta, the system was likely to move towards the Oman coast in the next two days, as per Dawn.

Meanwhile, the sky remained overcast the whole day on Saturday, but only some areas of the city saw drizzle. The maximum rainfall was recorded in Gulshan-i-Hadeed (nine millimetres) followed by Nazimabad (0.8mm) and Orangi town (3mm).

( With inputs from ANI )

