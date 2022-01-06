Pakistan received $39 bn from Beijing's financial diplomacy
By IANS | Published: January 6, 2022 03:21 PM2022-01-06T15:21:04+5:302022-01-06T15:25:15+5:30
Islamabad, Jan 6 Pakistans shipping corridors and pipelines attract nearly one-third of Chinas financial diplomacy across South and ...
Islamabad, Jan 6 Pakistans shipping corridors and pipelines attract nearly one-third of Chinas financial diplomacy across South and Central Asia
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app