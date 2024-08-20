Pakistan: Reported kidnapped, YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa returns home safely confirm lawyers

Lahore [Pakistan], August 20 : YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, who was reportedly abducted on August 15, has safely returned home, according to his lawyers on Monday, Dawn News reported.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had instructed the Lahore police to locate Khosa by August 20, following a petition filed by his wife, Binish Iqbal. She had alleged that her husband was being held unlawfully by law enforcement authorities and expressed serious concerns for his safety, fearing he might be a victim of 'enforced disappearance'.

Iqbal's petition described Khosa as a "digital content creator, writer, and respected comedian/artist with a substantial YouTube following of 137,000 subscribers." It detailed that on August 15 at 2 a.m., a group of masked individuals and police officers forcibly entered his apartment, seizing his phone, laptop, computer system, and digital camera.

On August 15 Ali Sher Khosa, Aun Ali's brother alleged that the popular Youtuber had been kidnapped from his home

"Today in the middle of the night my brother Aun Khosa has been taken into custody by some unknown armed men from his flat in Lahore. Kindly pray for him. Do spread the word as it will mean a lot to our family," he had posted on X.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had also expressed alarm over Khosa's abduction, suggesting it might be connected to his satirical work, and called for his prompt release, reported Dawn News.

Late Monday night, Khosa's lawyer Khadija Siddiqi posted on X, confirming: "Alhamdulillah, Aun Ali Khosa has been released! He has reached home!"

In a separate post on X, Siddiqi expressed concern about the frequent abductions, stating: "Over the last two months, we have fought all missing persons cases, including Aun Ali's, at the Lahore High Court."

She described the common tactics used by the abductors: "The kidnappers have the same method; they come in the dark of the night at 2 or 3 am, break down the door, there are about a dozen men with masks on their faces, carrying weapons."

"They take away mobile phones and laptops, and if there's a CCTV installed, they remove it. They harass the victim and take him away," Siddiqi said, reported Dawn.

Siddiqi also noted the pattern of returning victims: "Then, when the high court's ruling comes, they return the victim to his house in the dark of the night."

She expressed hope for an end to these practices, adding: "If someone has violated the law, bring them to court and prosecute them there."

Aun Khosa's brother also celebrated the homecoming of his brother "Alhamdulillah, my big brother Aun Khosa, a comedian turned hero, is back. Thank you Hamid Mir for raising the voice on National Television for Aun Khosa. Khosa family will always be thankful," he posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor