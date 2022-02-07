Pakistan reports 3,338 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths

Pakistan has reported 3,338 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The country's overall cases have increased to 1,463,111, including 1,344,403 recoveries, Xinhua reported citing NCOC.

According to the NCOC, 38 people died on Sunday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,516.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases with 552,262 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 489,655 cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor