Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Pakistan has detected 6,047 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours and 29 more fatalities, reported Dawn.

A total of 5,327 COVID cases were reported a day earlier, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The national positivity rate stands at 9.9 per cent, marking the second straight day it has remained close to 10pc.

Notably, Sindh reported 1,552 cases, 11 deaths, Punjab reported 1,895 cases, 9 deaths and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 1,441 cases, 7 deaths.

In addition to that, Balochistan saw new 84 Covid cases and Islamabad 575 cases, 2 deaths, reported the newspaper.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor