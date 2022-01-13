Pakistan reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after nearly four months

Witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 3,019 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, which was the highest in the past nearly four months, local media reported on Thursday.

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has climbed to 28,992 after five more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported citing the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to NCOC, a total of 49,270 samples were tested during this period, out of which 3,019 turned out to be positive, showing a drastic surge in the national positivity rate of 6.12 per cent as compared to yesterday's 4.7 per cent.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has seen a surge and currently stands at 651, ARY News reported.

It further reported that the COVID positivity ratio in Karachi is witnessing an alarming upward trend after it crossed 20 percent on Thursday amid concerns regarding Omicron variant.

According to the provincial health ministry, as many as 1,223 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city after tests were performed on 6,048 samples, as per ARY News.

( With inputs from ANI )

