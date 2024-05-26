Pakistan reports third polio case amid concerns of widespread transmission

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 26 : Amidst efforts to combat the debilitating poliovirus, Pakistan grapples with the emergence of the third polio case of the year, raising alarm bells across health authorities, Dawn reported.

On a sombre Saturday, Pakistan confirmed the third polio case of the current year, adding to the ongoing battle against the crippling disease. Alongside, three more environmental samples tested positive for polio, heightening concerns about the prevalence of the virus.

The latest victim, a 12-year-old girl from the Kili Malak Haqdad area of Darozai Union Council in Balochistan's Killa Abdullah district, succumbed to the relentless grip of polio. Her journey into paralysis was marked by fever, followed by pain on the right side of her body and vomiting, preceding the onset of paralysis.

Despite no history of trauma or intramuscular injection, she experienced weakness in her limbs, signalling the cruel onset of the disease.

Genetic sequencing of the isolated virus revealed its presence in the affected region, casting a shadow of despair over efforts to contain its spread. Prime Minister's Coordinator on National Health Services, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, lamented the tragic toll that polio exacts, not only on its victims but on entire families, underscoring the urgency to confront this menace, as reported by Dawn.

A seasoned polio expert, speaking anonymously, voiced grave concerns over the resurgence of the virus in key regions, including Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar-Khyber. Despite extensive vaccination campaigns, the virus has found refuge in these areas, posing a formidable challenge to eradication efforts. The latest case from Quetta block serves as a stark reminder of the uphill battle against polio, with implications resonating far beyond Pakistan's borders.

The Technical Advisory Group, entrusted with guiding polio eradication policies and strategies, finds itself confronted with the harsh reality of persistent transmission. Amidst mounting pressure, health officials intensify vaccination campaigns, striving to bolster children's immunity against the relentless onslaught of the virus. However, the road ahead remains fraught with challenges, as evidenced by the recurrence of polio cases in Balochistan after a three-year hiatus.

The resurgence of polio cases underscores the urgent need for concerted action to stem its spread and protect vulnerable communities. As environmental samples continue to test positive for the virus, the specter of widespread transmission looms large, particularly as the summer months set in. With transmission intensifying, health authorities brace themselves for the daunting task of safeguarding children against the debilitating effects of polio.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirms the detection of WPV1 in previously infected districts, signaling the pervasive nature of the virus, Dawn reported.

