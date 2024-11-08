Pakistan: Residents protest in Kurram amid prolonged road closure

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 8 : Locals in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took out a protest rally against the closure of roads in the province due to security concerns.

The Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday that the the Thall-Parachinar road has been closed by the authorities for three weeks and this has created a shortage of food, medicine and other essential commodities needed in daily lives.

Khurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud cited security concerns as the main reason behind the closure of roads in the region.

Locals began the protest rally from the Parachinar Press Club with people from all age groups participating in the protest, as reported by the Dawn.

According to the publication, the closure has also raised conflicts among tribal groups over land disputes, with dozens of people dying in the clash. Tribal leaders Jalal Bangash and Agha Tajammul Hussain have also raised concerns over the prolonged closure and said that the protest is "against the government's failure to provide security to the people."

The tribals said, "We are holding this unarmed protest to send a message of peace to all tribes in the district and to show the world our suffering."

They further added, "We are holding this unarmed protest to send a message of peace to all tribes in the district and to show the world our suffering."

Recently, unknown armed men opened fire on vehicles, killing two persons including Mushtaq Hussain and Wahab Ali. Due to the ongoing attacks on vehicles in the area, the administration had decided to close the roads. But the residents are suffering due to the closure of roads as it has hampered their daily basic needs. The situation has isolated the residents of Kurram province from other regions.

Earlier, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan raised deep concerns over the prolonged road closure that led to humanitarian crises, increasing tribal conflicts in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor