Pakistan: Road traffic crashes increase by 29% in Punjab in January 2025

Lahore [Pakistan], February 2 : Road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Pakistan's Punjab province increased by 29 per cent in January 2025. The statistics contradict City Traffic Police Lahore's (CTPL) claims regarding improved traffic management, The Express Tribune reported.

The rise in traffic accidents comes despite the recent upgradation of the CTO post from SSP (Grade 19) to DIG (Grade 20). According to the official data from the Punjab Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122),

According to official data from the Punjab Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122), Punjab province saw a 16.08 per cent rise in emergencies in January, sparking concerns regarding public safety and the effectiveness of traffic enforcement measures, The Express Tribune reported.

Punjab reported 196,963 emergencies in January 2025, in comparison to 169,625 cases in January 2024. The most notable rises were recorded in road accidents, with 38,791 cases reported, witnessing a rise of 29 per cent from 30,063 in January 2024. Fire incidents also witnessed a sharp rise as the total number of incidents reached 2,356 cases, a 37.3 per cent rise from 1,716 in 2024.

Medical emergencies increased by 12.3 per cent, with 135,191 cases in comparison to 120,363, that were reported in 2024. Crime-related emergencies rose to 3,132 cases, showcasing a 22.6 per cent rise from 2,555. In addition, electric shock incidents increased by 21 per cent, with 400 cases reported, while animal rescues reached 722 cases, showcasing a 15.2 per cent increase from 627 cases in January 2024.

These statistics contradict claims made by DIG Athar Waheed after taking charge as Lahore's CTO, who vowed strict enforcement of traffic laws and a reduction in road accidents. DIG Athar Waheed, who replaced SSP Ammara Athar - his predecessor and wife - had vowed to curb traffic accidents. However, the 29 per cent rise in accidents raises doubts regarding the effectiveness of measures.

Road accidents in Lahore continued to dominate emergency responses with Secretary Emergency Services Rizwan Naseer expressing concerns about the surging fatalities and injuries, The Express Tribune reported.

While chairing a monthly operational review meeting at the Emergency Services Headquarters, Naseer said that 72.3 per cent of RTCs involved motorcyclists. He asked motorcyclists to take safety precautions and called for strict enforcement against reckless driving.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor