Pakistan: Robbers impersonating as police, loot foreign tourists in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], October 30 : Robbers disguised as police officers robbed four foreign tourists in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in Karachi, Geo News reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The tourists, who arrived from Poland on Sunday, were stripped of USD 1,080 near Khayaban-e-Mujahid while en route to Dolmen Mall in Clifton to purchase mobile phone SIM cards, the police stated.

Following the incident, tourists departed the next day without filing a police report.

Police confirmed they recorded statements from the tourists, but they declined to pursue any formal complaints. Authorities are currently working to identify the robbers using CCTV footage, according to Geo News.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah responded to the incident, requesting a report from the additional inspector general of Karachi police. He condemned the robbery, stating, "Looting foreigners damages the country's [reputation and] dignity."

The chief minister also ordered the AIGP to apprehend those responsible and ensure they face severe legal consequences. He also emphasised the need for the "safe city project" to improve monitoring of streets and major highways.

Earlier, Karachi police apprehended two individuals in Surjani Town accused of robbing people while pretending to be police officials, ARY News reported. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the suspects are believed to be part of a six-member gang that conducted late-night robberies.

The arrested suspects, identified as Arbaz and Junaid, admitted to multiple home invasions. They reportedly entered residences around 4 am, restrained family members, and stole valuables.

During the raid, police recovered a pistol, mobile phones, jewellery, a stolen LCD, a DVR, cash, and other items from the suspects. The SSP noted that a total of nine cases have been filed against them at the Surjani Town police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor