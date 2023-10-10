Pakistan 's Jamaat-e-Islami to hold marches in support of Palestinians

Sindh [Pakistan], October 10 : Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) will hold a protest in wake of the Israel attack on Hamas in which hundreds of people will join all across the country on Friday, Pak vernacular media Daily Jarasat reported.

Daily Jasarat is an Urdu Daily newspaper in Pakistan.

A "Palestine Solidarity Week" will also be observed to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims.

This was announced by the JeI chief Sirajul Haq during a protest at the Governor House in Sindh on Sunday against the increase in the prices of electricity and petroleum products, not reducing the heavy electricity bills and taxes, instead of taxing the landlords.

The sit-in was also against the anti-people agreements made with IPPs and to solve the legitimate and legal rights and serious problems of the 3.5 million people of Karachi.

The Pakistan based news daily reported that thousands of people from all walks of life including businessmen, laborers, Ulema, teachers, students, doctors, engineers, lawyers, and journalists participated in the sit-in. at the same time, solidarity was also expressed with the people of Palestine and the Mujahideen of Hamas.

In the event, the protesters also paid tributes with enthusiastic chants of Ya Allah Bismillah Allahu Akbar. Jamaat Chief, Sirajul Haq said that Jamaat-e-Islami's movement against petrol, electricity prices, and inflation will continue, Daily Jasarat reported.

A Million march will be held on Sunday, after which the plan of action will be announced again in relation to the movement against inflation.

Siraj ul Haq added, "I wanted to tell the Prime Minister, the Army Chief, and the rulers of the Islamic world not to leave the Palestinian Muslims alone, doing so would be a betrayal. It is the need of faith and time to support the Palestinian Muslims. We express our solidarity with the Palestinians while representing 25 crores people of Pakistan."

He added, "The caretaker prime minister has called a two-state war in Palestine. Anwar Haq should know that this is not a fight between two states, but a fight between oppressors and oppressed. There is a fight between right and wrong."

He said that "the Mujahideen defeated the Red Army in Afghanistan, today, the Mujahideen of Hamas shattered the dream of Greater Israel. With the actions of the Mujahideen of Hamas, the dreams of Israel and those who patronized her were shattered."

"In the last century, the Jews have never suffered such a great loss as yesterday after dawn, when the Mujahideen of Hamas fired 7,000 rockets and drove Israel out of Palestine" Siraj ul Haq added

"Today is the time of celebration in Palestine, more than 400 Palestinian brothers have been martyred, but Israel's back has been broken. Where has Israel's Mossad gone, where have their intelligence agencies gone? The Mujahideen of Hamas have proved that the religion of Allah is supreme," said the JeI chief according to the report in Daily Jasarat.

"The world of Islam consists of 58 countries with more than 7.4 million armed forces. The world of Islam has the rule over 9 seas. 75% of the world's tank reserves exist. It is a pity that the world of Islam is afraid. Israel has been committing genocide against Palestinian Muslims for 50 years" he said.

"Thousands of Palestinians are imprisoned in Israeli prisons. Israelis want to destroy Baitul Muqaddas, Jerusalem. There is a world of disbelief behind Israel, but the only way for Israel to be saved is to leave Palestine," Daily Jasarat quoted Siraj ul Haq as saying.

He further said that Jamaat-e-Islami staged sit-ins in Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, and today in Karachi. Jamaat-e-Islami has decided that this week will be celebrated to express solidarity with the Palestinians.

Palestine Solidarity Week will be celebrated in the streets, lanes, markets, and educational institutions. We will also collect funds in this regard to provide financial support to Palestinian Muslims. They will consider the silence of the rulers as the support to America and Israel. The Palestinian flag is the flag of Jihad. This is the flag of the freedom of Baitul Muqaddas, Jerusalem. This is the flag to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque. We want the flag of Palestine to be raised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor