Pakistan: Section 144 imposed on Gwadar port city after policeman's death

The Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove announced the imposition of section 144 in the port city of Gwadar on Wednesday, following the death of a policeman during Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) protests, Geo News reported.

Langove had also ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the HDT Chairman Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman over the incident. The Geo News quoted Balochistan Police, who claimed that firing by the HDT protestors led to the death of constable Yasir Saeed deployed for their protection.

Under Section 144 imposition of any rallies, sit-ins, public gatherings of more than five people and display of any weapons is prohibited. Further, the Geo News report says that after Saeed's death Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo ordered the arrest of the suspects in the case. A full report on the incident and the formation of a special team for investigation and arrest is also ordered.

According to the Geo News report the Coastal Highway near Gwadar's Sarbandan area was blocked on Monday after seven protestors from HDT including leader Hussain Wadala were arrested. The protestors demanded a reduction in check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.

The Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem alleged that the protestors had tried to shut the Gwadar port as a result of which the police arrested them. Azeem also charged that the movement's attitude is provocative.

Previously, the situation in Gwadar got very tense after many people were injured due to a scuffle, shelling and baton charges between the HDT and police happened on December 28. The HDT protests threatened to blow up on Pakistan's ruling establishment in the port city.

The clashes occurred this month between locals and security forces in Gwadar as protests against illegal fishing turned violent after some people were arrested in the port city.

More than 80 people were arrested and cases were registered against 34 people in Pisni under the Anti-Terrorism Act.The Deputy Chief of Jamaat e Islami Liaqat Baloch said the situation in Gwadar is a matter of concern not only for Balochistan but for the people of the entire nation.

Pakistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove and the advisor to Balochistan CM Lala Rasheed expressed hope of ending the two-month-long 'Haq Do Tehreek' (HDT) protests by locals after their visit to Gwadar.

However, HDT leader Maulana Hidayatur Rehman refused to meet the minister and the government leaders had to come away after meeting the second-tier leadership of the protesting group. However, with little goodwill between the two sides, the talks failed. Adding that Rehman is being blamed for the failure of the talks and is being accused of having ulterior political motives.

( With inputs from ANI )

