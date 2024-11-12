Pakistan security forces abduct two youths amid military operations in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 12 : Pakistan security forces have detained two local youths and moved them to an unknown location after a military operation in the Dukki and Dasht areas of Kench district on Sunday.

The military operation was intensified after an attack on the military camp by armed assailants, as reported by The Balochistan Post. This resulted in the abduction of Talal, son of Umar, and Amir Baloch, son of Ibrahim who were taken to an undisclosed location. Other details about the detention were unclear due suspension of Internet and mobile services.

According to the Balochistan Post, the armed assailants attacked the military camps, resulting in the death of a soldier and injuries to eight personnel. This was followed by intensified security actions against the people of the region.

The Balochistan Post reported that the armed forces imposed a strict curfew across the region after the attack and suspended mobile connectivity. The curfew led to the closure of shops and educational institutions, hampering the needs of the people. In addition to this, helicopters were seen patrolling in the area with the high number of military forces deployed in the area. The fearful situation has created an atmosphere of terror in the minds of residents.

The incident has infuriated people amid the background of the ongoing situation of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Meanwhile, Dostain, son of Shah Murad Bugti, from Dera Bugti was forcibly disappeared by the military forces.

Recently, Khan Mohammad Bugti, a shop owner in Dera Bugti's Phelawgh area, was detained by the Pakistani security forces from his shop. In another incident, Irshad was assaulted and abducted by the armed forces during a raid. The families protested but received no answers from the armed forces.

Earlier, the families of Sher Jan Darvesh and Irshad staged a protest at Fida Chowk in Turbat, demanding justice and the immediate release of their loved ones.

