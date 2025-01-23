Pakistan security forces abduct young individual from Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 23 : Pakistani security forces have reportedly abducted a young man during a raid in Balochistan's Kech district on Monday night, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Local sources claimed that armed personnel stormed a residence in the Gomazi area, detaining Fahad, the son of Rasheed. Eyewitnesses alleged that the raid involved the use of violence against women and children present at the scene.

Fahad, the victim, was taken into custody, and his current whereabouts remain unknown, the Balochistan Post reported.

Enforced disappearances have become a frequent occurrence in Balochistan, with numerous human rights organisations accusing Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies of being complicit.

These allegations are typically denied or ignored by Pakistani authorities, further exacerbating concerns about the state's involvement in such practices. Despite mounting criticism, the situation continues to unfold with little accountability.

The ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan continues to raise serious human rights concerns, particularly with the involvement of Pakistani security forces. The recent abduction of Fahad highlights the growing pattern of such incidents, where victims' families often face intimidation or indifference from authorities.

Despite repeated accusations from rights groups, Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies have denied any wrongdoing, contributing to a climate of fear and impunity.

As international pressure mounts, the lack of accountability and transparency leaves many questioning the government's commitment to addressing these grave violations. The situation remains critical and unresolved.

Recently, Paank, the human rights department, highlighted that two Baloch people, Jawad Baloch and Zubair Ahmed, were abducted by the Pakistan security forces.

Paank has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Zubair Ahmed, Jawad Baloch, and all others who have been forcibly disappeared. The organisation demands an independent investigation into these cases to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Pakistani authorities are urged to uphold the rule of law by protecting the fundamental rights of all citizens and putting an end to the practice of enforced disappearances.

