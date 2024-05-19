Pakistan: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani receives 'threat call'

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 : Yusuf Raza Gilani, the chairman of the Senate, allegedly got a threat message on his cell phone from an unidentified individual on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Ali Musa Gilani, the son of Yusuf Raza Gilani, filed a complaint with the Cantt police station alleging that an unknown person had threatened the Chairman of the Senate.

The phone number linked to Khanewal was used to make a threat call on National Assembly Member Ali Musa Gilani, according to the FIR.

However, under the direction of SP Tahir Majeed, a group of law enforcement officers, including the CIA in command, launched a number of raids in an effort to apprehend the suspected parties engaged in the incident right away.

It is important to note that Yusuf Raza Gilani was chosen as the Chairman of the Senate on April 9, 2024, without facing any opposition because no nomination papers had been filed against him, according to ARY News.

In a similar vein, Sardar Syed Khan of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was elected as the Senate's deputy chairman without opposition.

