Pakistan: Seven killed, two injured in separate shooting incidents in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 6 : Seven people were killed, and two others, including a woman, were injured in two separate incidents in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune reported.

In the first incident, a clash between two groups in the Bahadurabad area of Batkhela left five people dead and one seriously injured. The incident occurred following a dispute between two local clans over a pathway, with both sides opening fire on each other, the Express Tribune reported.

The deceased were identified as Iftikhar, son of Noor Hussain; Bilal, son of Rashid; Manan, son of Fazal Subhan; Abdul Kabir Khan, son of Taza Khan; and Rashid, son of Akbar Khan. Muhammad Rahim Khan, son of Abdul Kabir Khan, sustained injuries in the clash.

In the second incident, in the Kurram tribal district, two people were killed and a woman injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on a bus near Dad Kumar in Lower Kurram. The deceased were identified as Mushtaq Ali and Wahab Ali, while a female passenger, Sakina Bibi, was injured but reported to be in stable condition, according to The Express Tribune.

Further details are awaited.

