Pakistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi to lead PTI if Imran Khan gets disqualified

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 28 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi would lead the party in case of Khan's disqualification by a court, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Khan in a meeting with journalists and lawyers at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday said: "If I am disqualified, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will run the party."

The statement comes as the PTI chief has been facing a slew of cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since being ousted from power in April last year, as per Geo News.

Khan was on May 9 arrested in a 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust case by Rangers personnel in compliance with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrest warrants.

The PTI chief was released after the Supreme Court declared his arrest illegal.

Khan's arrest on May 9 triggered countrywide violent protests with supporters ransacking and torching defence and public installations across the country.

Subsequently, the high-powered National Security Committee (NSC) comprising top civil and military leadership vowed to try rioters under relevant laws including the Army Act, according to Geo News.

Khan while commenting on the mass departure of leaders from his party over the May 9 vandalism, said the situation is going to change soon.

"I will give a big surprise in the coming days," he added.

Khan said some party leaders were leaving the party under compulsion while some had been exposed.

Calling the youth a major asset of his party, Khan said the party ticket was their right and added that PTI will win the next general elections despite desertions of the party leaders, Geo News reported.

He also called for holding a referendum to gauge the popularity of his party among the masses.

