Pakistan: Sharif govt defers presentation of constitutional amendments amid lack of consensus

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20 : The Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan decided to defer the constitutional amendments due to a lack of consensus with other parties, ARY News reported.

Despite several rounds of meetings at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence in Islamabad and delayed starts of Pakistan's National Assembly and Senate sessions, the constitutional amendments could not be presented in the parliament as the matter is deferred to Sunday.

The residence of Fazlur Rehman remained the centre of attention throughout Saturday as it was visited by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, heads of different political parties including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Balochistan National Party (Mengal) head Akhtar Mengal.

The National Assembly sitting that started after hours-long delay lasted for a few minutes while the Senate session commenced after a delay of around three hours from its scheduled time amid the absence of some government lawmakers.

Notably, Fazlur Rehman is seeking to build consensus with former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party PTI before tabling the constitutional amendments in the parliament, as reported by ARY News.

"The PTI leadership met their founder on Saturday and conveyed his message to me," Maulana Fazlur Rehman said. He said that the PTI is expected to apprise about its decision on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will convince the PTI to support the constitutional amendments.

Bilawal said the objections raised by PTI have been addressed and are no more part of the constitutional amendments.

He hoped that the agreed-upon draft would be presented in the assembly by Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself. Bilawal stressed the importance of consensus among all parties, stating that he desires constitutional amendments be passed through mutual agreement.

In a statement, PTI Chairperson Barrister Gohar Khan said that it was learnt that the party's two senators Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem would vote against the party policy. He had also said that no progress could be made without Imran Khan's 'clear' directives on the constitutional amendments.

PTI has been protesting against the 'controversial' 26th amendment which the Sharif government is eager to present in the National Assembly of Pakistan as it allegedly undermines the powers of the judiciary in the country.

He said that the party will not vote for the passage of the constitutional amendments, reiterated their commitment to following Imran Khan's directives on constitutional amendment. The PTI chairman said that in a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, they made it clear that they will not be voting for the constitutional amendments until the clear directives from Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

