Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif calls for reduction in load-shedding amid rising temperature

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 12 : Amid rising temperatures in the summer season, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the power distribution firms to reduce power load-shedding in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the news report, Sharif also directed for functioning of an effective and active system in the power distribution companies for the facilitation of consumers, regarding registration of timely complaints in case of no supply of power.

As per a statement from the PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister chaired a meeting regarding load shedding, the anti-power theft campaign and reforms in the power sector.

A discussion about load shedding, the fight against electricity theft, and power sector reforms was presided over by the prime minister.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, PM's Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and senior officials of the relevant ministries, the release said.

The prime minister advised that the purchase of new transformers should be in line with the international standards, besides seeking benefits from the latest adopted present-day system at the global level for bringing reforms in the energy sector, according to the ARY News.

The Prime Minister also rolled out strict instructions to stop overbilling in the country.

PM Shehbaz was apprised of the progress on anti-power theft campaign which was successfully underway with the support of provincial governments, as per ARY News. It was further stated that from September 7, 2023 till date, 1,60,004 FIRs had been filed, 79,885 persons were arrested, and 448 staff had been suspended.

The meeting was briefed on the supply and demand for electricity as well as the reasons behind load shedding.

While load shedding was implemented in the areas affected by power theft and defaulted departments, it was absent from the better recovery areas.

