Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif govt considers civil service reforms proposed by Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 : The Shehbaz Sharif-led government is evaluating a set of civil service reforms that were initially developed and approved under the Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, but largely went unimplemented.

The reform agenda, which the Imran Khan administration's Task Force on Civil Service Reform crafted after extensive consultations with over 3,000 participants across 68 sessions, aimed to modernise Pakistan's bureaucracy through structural, procedural, and incentive-based changes, The News International reported.

Led by Ishrat Husain, the Task Force on Civil Service Reform laid out a comprehensive plan targeting various aspects of the bureaucracy, including the recruitment process.

One major proposed change to the existing Central Superior Services (CSS) examination structure included introducing a preliminary screening test, cluster-based exams specific to various domains, psychometric evaluations, structured interviews, and increased automation within the system. Despite these recommendations, the PTI government did not implement this overhaul of the CSS framework.

The Task Force also advocated for an improved training regimen, which involved dividing mid-career and senior management courses into general management and specialised training. While this aspect of the training scheme was implemented, the broader proposal to reorganise specialised training institutions and make training mandatory for ex-cadre and non-cadre civil servants was left unaddressed.

Regarding performance management, the Task Force sought to shift from the subjective Annual Confidential Report (ACR) system to an objective Performance Evaluation Report (PER) with clearly defined goals and key performance indicators (KPIs).

While the PTI administration introduced performance agreements between the Prime Minister and ministers, the new evaluation system for civil servants was not widely implemented, even though relevant proformas were developed, reported The News International.

Another significant reform that was introduced under the PTI government but later reversed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was the mandatory retirement of underperforming officials after 20 years of service. This change was upheld by the High Court, but the subsequent PDM government chose to reinstate the previous system.

In terms of compensation, the Task Force recommended the monetisation of various perks such as housing, transport, and allowances for officers from grade 17 to 22. Additionally, it suggested that annual salary increments should be based on individual performance ratings rather than a standard increment for all. However, these recommendations were not implemented during the PTI tenure.

To enhance expertise within federal ministries, the Task Force proposed the recruitment of technical experts and advisers through an open and competitive process. While the government partially implemented this proposal, only a limited number of appointments, including the recent hiring of an IT secretary from the private sector, have been made.

Under the PTI government, and following the Task Force's advice, the selection process for CEOs and Managing Directors (MDs) of 62 public sector organisations was completed through an open, merit-based approach, resulting in the appointment of 16 expatriate Pakistanis as heads of various organisations, reportedly yielding positive outcomes.

For pension reform, the Task Force recommended transitioning from a defined benefits plan to a defined contribution plan for new entrants, a proposal that has now been implemented by the current government.

Additionally, the Task Force proposed creating equal opportunities for advancement by requiring public servants in Grade 19 to pass a public service examination before moving to higher grades within the Federal Secretariat. Selected candidates would then be assigned to one of four ministry clustersEconomic, Social Sector, Technical, or General Management.

However, this proposal was not approved under the PTI administration, The News International reported.

As the current government revisits these proposals, there remains an opportunity to bring transformative changes to the civil service that were initially envisioned but left unfulfilled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor