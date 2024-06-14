Pakistan: Sindh government to table its budget 2024-25 today

Sindh [Pakistan], June 14 : The Sindh government is set to announce its budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on Friday, which is expected to be (PKR) 33 trillion, according to ARY News.

The budget for 2024-25, which will be announced tomorrow, includes allocations for development projects, salaries, and other areas.

A significant amount of the budget, PKR 959 billion, is expected to be proposed for ongoing development projects throughout the province. In the 2024 budget, the government will propose a 30 per cent rise in public sector employee salaries, with PKR 163 billion allotted for the Sindh police budget.

According to ARY News, PKR 322 billion will be proposed for all educational sectors, while the health sector will receive PKR 287 billion.

The budget anticipates receiving PKR 1900 billion from the federal government. In addition, the province intends to produce PKR 650 billion in revenue from its own and other sources.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has been in talks with the government to fix the matter, but they have achieved no results.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has delegated full responsibility to the negotiation team in talks with the government, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PPP is upset with the government's attitude and believes it has failed to live up to its obligations.

According to the sources, the party has resolved to take a confrontational stance and would no longer tolerate the government's "non-serious" attitude.

The PPP may consider boycotting the budget session and voting on the budget.

