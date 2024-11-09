Pakistan: Sindh leaders vow to defend water rights against federal canal projects

Karachi [Pakistan], November 9 : The Sindh Thinkers Forum hosted a seminar on Friday to discuss the issues facing the Indus River, titled "Survival of the Indus River: Threats and Challenges."

The event was hosted at the Pakistan American Cultural Centre and drew the participation of writers, intellectuals, lawyers, and civil rights activists.

During the seminar, speakers strongly criticised proposed amendments to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Act and the federal government's plans to construct six additional canals diverting water from the already stressed Indus River, Dawn reported.

The speakers urged the provincial government to take a proactive stance at every federal forum to prevent these plans and projects from moving forward. They emphasised the importance of ensuring Sindh's rightful water share is not compromised by Punjab.

Pointing out that Sindh is already facing a severe shortfall in its water allocation under the Water Accord, the speakers firmly rejected the concept of corporate farming, calling it a threat to both the environment and local livelihoods. They urged the provincial government to avoid granting land for such projects, which are being promoted under the guise of economic reforms and development.

Syed Zain Shah, president of the Sindh United Party (SUP), condemned the proposal to create additional canals, particularly the Cholistan Canal, warning that it would exacerbate the already critical water shortage in the province, according to Dawn.

He pointed out that millions of acres in Sindh had already become barren, and a significant portion of the population in districts like Umerkot, Badin, and Thatta was suffering due to the ongoing water crisis. Shah vowed that the Sindh United Party, along with its allies, would continue to fight for the rights of the people of Sindh, resisting any attempts to divert the province's water share.

Advocate Shahab Osto criticised the performance of IRSA, the body tasked with ensuring equitable water distribution among the provinces, claiming that it had failed to effectively carry out this mandate. He reminded the audience that, according to Article 155 of the Constitution, any disputes over water distribution should be addressed by the Council of Common Interest (CCI), reported Dawn.

Osto also accused the federal government of unlawfully redistributing Sindh's land to favoured companies under the pretence of Green Initiative Pakistan.

Comrade Hussain Bux Thebo argued that the Cholistan Canal is essentially an extension of the Greater Thal Canal, a project that has long been a point of contention between the provinces, and warned that its construction would further exacerbate the regional imbalance in water distribution.

