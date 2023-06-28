Pakistan: Sindh restricts forced collection of sacrificial animal hides

Karachi [Pakistan], June 28 : On Eid al Adha, the Sindh government has outlawed the forceful collection of animal hides as offerings without the commissioner's and deputy commissioner's consent, Geo News reported.

According to a notification from Sindh's Home Department, Section 144 has been implemented throughout the province in honour of Eid al Adha, which will be observed nationwide from June 29 to July 1.

Additionally, according to the notification, it is banned to build up camps to gather hides and use banners for such activities, as per Geo News.

The code of conduct issued said that collecting hides without permission from the Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners is not banned. Make sure that policy guidelines and NACTA SOPs are followed strictly while granting such permissions.

Permissions given to those already having a permit for collection of hide on the Eid al-Azha 2021/2022 shall remain valid for Eid al-Azha in the year 2023, according to Geo News.

Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners should make that only the registered charities/Madaris and philanthropic organisations are given permission and no banned Organisations get/retain permission or collect hides in the guise of some other name.

Installation of camps for the collection of hides and the use of banners for such purposes is restricted.

Using flags and loudspeaker(s) on vehicles and buildings for making announcements regarding the collection of hides is banned.

Forceful collection of hides by is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated.

There will also remain a ban on possessing and carrying weapons. (Licensed weapons all permissions issued by the Home Department to carry weapons will remain suspended during this period).

Any person violating any of the conditions shall be prosecuted under the relevant provisions of law, reported Geo News.

