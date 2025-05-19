Pakistan: Sindhian National Congress holds march to protest against land grabs, enforced disappearances

Hyderabad [Pakistan], May 19 : The Sindhian National Congress (SNC) organised the Sindh March in Hyderabad to protest against land grabs, environmental degradation, enforced disappearances, and widespread human rights violations.

This significant mobilisation brought together thousands of participants from across Sindh, including Karachi, Larkana, Badin, Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Dadu, Umerkot, Tharparkar, and more. Labourers, peasants, lawyers, political activists, social workers, women, and children marched in solidarity, making it one of the most notable protests in recent memory.

A central demand of the march was the recognition of the Indus River, Karoonjhar Hills, and Khirthar Mountains as protected heritage sites under the Ramsar Convention, with legal custodianship granted to the people of Sindh.

Protestors raised grave concerns about environmental destruction caused by deforestation, coal mining, industrial emissions, and the declining freshwater flow of the Indus Riverall of which pose a threat to millions of lives. The SNC also demanded that climate funds be redirected toward the welfare and resilience of local communities most affected by ecological collapse.

Human rights were another urgent focus. Protestors strongly condemned the enforced disappearances, abductions, and unlawful imprisonment of political activists, denouncing these actions as violations of both international human rights conventions and Pakistan's constitution. They declared that such repression would not silence Sindh's political voice or deter its people from their pursuit of justice and self-determination.

The protest also reignited the call for the restoration of student unions in educational institutions across Sindh, aiming to transform campuses into hubs of scientific innovation, democratic engagement, and progressive change.

The SNC announced plans to build a secular, democratic, socialist, and people-powered political organisation to further these goals. Following the Hyderabad march, awareness campaigns and further marches are scheduled in some of the most affected districts, including Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta.

Formed by Sindhi nationalist politicians, the Sindhian National Congress (SNC) was formed in 2006 through the merger of the Sindh National Council (SNC) and other Sindhi nationalist groups. The party was established to advocate for the rights and autonomy of the Sindhi people within Pakistan.

