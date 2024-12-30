Pakistan: Sit-in in Gwadar continues as talks with administration remains inconclusive

Gwadar [Pakistan], December 30 : A sit-in held by an All Parties Alliance in Gwadar for the past two weeks, continued on Sunday as talks with the local authorities remained inconclusive. The protesters announced that the sit-in would continue till the demands are accepted, Dawn reported.

The official committee which included ADC Bohair Dashti, GDA Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad and Naib Tehsildar Munir Ahmed Zamrani held talks with the alliance leaders who mentioned their demands.

The committee assured the protesters that their demands would be discussed with higher authorities to address the issues and fine a solution. The demands included end to power outages and heavy electricity bills in Makran, halt to illegal trawling between Jewani and Gadani, Dawn reported.

The alliance called for implementation of the promise that fishermen colonies would be built in Ormara, Jewani, Pasni and Gwadar. They urged the authorities to abolish the token system and permit the people to do their business through Kontani border on the basis of CNICs.

They called for shifting the proposed shipyard at Surbandan to Kupper, Kalmat, and disbursement of aid announced for rain-affected families. The alliance has also demanded dredging of Pasni fish harbour and payment of salaries, according to Dawn report.

The committee told the protesters that 100 Levies personnel have been deployed to help reduce trawling activities. The committee said that approval has been given for building fisherman colonies. Alliance convener Abdul Ghafoor Hoth and BNP leader Majid Sohrabi participated in the talks with administration.

