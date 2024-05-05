Pakistan: Six terrorists killed in exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 5 : Six terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in North Waziristan on Saturday, ARY News reported, citing military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In its statement, the military media wing said that it was during an intelligence-based operation conducted by them that the report of terrorists' presence in the region came to the fore.

The military's media wing in a statement stated that the security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the North Waziristan area.

"The security forces personnel gunned down six terrorists after an intense exchange of fire, while the hideouts of terrorists were also destroyed during the operation," the ISPR said, according to ARY News.

The slain militants were responsible for the targeted killing of several residents in North Waziristan.

The law and order across Pakistan continue to remain in a deteriorated state as violence, targeted killings, and blasts have become the new normal.

Last week, four terrorists were killed in an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Khyber district. According to the military's media wing, security personnel carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khyber district due to the reported presence of terrorists.

In an intense exchange of fire, not only the terrorists were killed as a part of the operation but their hideouts were also destroyed.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them, the ISPR said, according to ARY News.

There has been an increase in terrorist activity across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the proscribed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's truce with the government expired in November 2022.

