Pakistan: State mismanagement triggers looming flour shortage in twin cities

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 19 A severe flour shortage is expected to grip Rawalpindi Division and Islamabad, as a PKR 550 hike per wheat bag and the suspension of wheat movement permits threaten to choke supply across the twin cities, flour mills warn that distribution may halt entirely due to the government's sudden and unexplained decisions, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, an urgent meeting convened to address the crisis, senior leaders of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) sharply criticised the authorities for creating instability instead of resolving long-standing issues. The session, chaired by Chief Patron Tariq Sadiq and attended by PFMA Punjab Chairman Riazullah Khan and central figure Raza Ahmad Shah, focused on what attendees called "misguided interventions" by the Punjab Food Department. The Association argued that while federal and provincial administrations speak of revenue reform and economic recovery, their actions at the ground level only worsen the situation.

Flour- and wheat-loaded vehicles are being intercepted across Punjab by officials from the Food Department and allied paramilitary personnel. These teams reportedly detain trucks, impose hefty penalties, and seize goods. The Association has accused officers of subsequently offloading confiscated flour and maida at government-designated prices through internal collusion, calling the practice unethical and intolerable.

Wheat permits are allegedly suspended on vague claims, and a newly imposed cap renders a single vehicle's load impossible to transport. The mills demand that, since their wheat is procured privately without state subsidy, permit allocations must reflect actual operational needs. Mills insist on the right to ship flour produced from privately purchased wheat to other provinces without administrative hurdles, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Owners protested the constant presence of police and civil defence officials stationed at mills "as if we are criminals." They demanded the immediate withdrawal of these security personnel. The PFMA warned that Rawalpindi mills will be unable to lift LDC wheat or maintain market supplies unless the government reverses these actions. The unfolding deadlock could trigger a major flour crisis in the region, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor