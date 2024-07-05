Pakistan State Oil assures continuous fuel supply amid nationwide strike

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 5 : After the Petroleum Dealers Association called for a nationwide strike, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) announced that the supply of petroleum products will be ensured across the nation, reported ARY News on Thursday.

Pakistan State Oil is a Pakistani petroleum corporation involved in the marketing and distributing of petroleum products.

The supply chain would be fully operational, the PSO said, adding that petrol pumps will remain stocked despite the nationwide strike by the petrol dealers.

"Continuous supply of petrol at pumps is being ensured," a PSO spokesperson said, according to ARY News.

PSO, a national company, is dedicated to providing continuous service and supplying the nation's fuel needs throughout the strike.

The All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers group continued its nationwide strike on Friday, and earlier in the day, negotiations between the government team and the group came to a standstill.

The government had talks with the All-Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association following their demand for a strike but reports claim that the impasse between them still exists.

The strike call issued by the All-Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association remains in effect, according to ARY News.

Due to the passing of the vice president of the Petroleum Dealers Association of Punjab, the strike will not be observed in Islamabad; instead, dealers will close all petrol stations nationwide with the exception of the country's capital.

According to the All-Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, petrol stations around the nation will close at six a.m. on July 5.

