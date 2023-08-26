Pakistan: Students protest over teachers’ absence in Barkhan’s government-run college

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 26 : Hundreds of girls studying at a government-run college in Barkhan town have been protesting for the past two days as teachers remain absent for several months, making the institution almost non-functional, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

The students held placards and banners inscribed with their demands and chanted slogans against the teachers for their absenteeism.

A student told Dawn: “Despite protesting for the past two days, no representative from the education department or local administration has appeared to address our concerns.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan vernacular media recently reported that graduates from various educational institutions in Balochistan are bound to deal with humiliation and difficulties due to political, social and economic issues.

The leader of Balochistan National Party, ex-chairman of BSO, Nazir Baloch, made the remark while speaking to Balochistan's unemployed livestock veterinary doctors' association.

According to a report in Urdu Point, Nazir Baloch said that the class of graduates from educational institutions in Balochistan is suffering the most humiliation and difficulties due to political, social and economic problems. "Professionals are getting frustrated as the government budget is suffering from a lack of policy and planning," he said.

Notably, the condition of education sector in North and South Waziristan is also appalling with dilapidated buildings and non-availability of teaching and other staff, reported Pakistan's vernacular media.

Hundreds of students are forced to leave schools as no classes are conducted besides not having books and stationery, reported Nai Baat.

