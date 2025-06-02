Rahim Yar Khan [Pakistan], June 2 : A health crisis has emerged in Chak 212-P, a secluded village located on Tillu Road in Sadiqabad in Pakistan, where residents are forced to consume contaminated subsoil water due to a lack of safe drinking water, according to a report in the Dawn newspaper.

Since the year 2017, at least 98 individuals, mostly from the Shar clan, have undergone appendectomies after suffering from abdominal pain, which was reportedly linked to misdiagnoses and questionable medical practices, as noted in Dawn's article.

The problem began when 10 to 15 children (ranging from 7 to 14 years old) first presented with intestinal discomfort and sought medical assistance from local quacks and nearby healthcare facilities. Despite being treated with medication, their symptoms persisted, resulting in more villagers reporting similar problems over the years. From 2017 to 2025, a total of 98 appendectomy surgeries were performed, primarily in private hospitals in Sadiqabad, as referenced in the Dawn report.

Following 2019, several unlicensed medical practitioners in the Tillu Road region faced sanctions from the District Health Authority (DHA) but were allowed to continue operating under certain conditions. Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr. Waqas Shakoor reportedly advised these practitioners to refer patients to Touheed Medical Complex (TMC) on Katcha Shahi Road, Sadiqabad. It is asserted that Dr. Shakoor is the patron-in-chief of TMC, which is owned by Dr. Touheed Akhtar, as highlighted by Dawn's report.

The situation gained public attention on May 29, 2025, when videos concerning the surgeries were disseminated on social media. The elder noted that in the current year alone, 36 new cases have been recorded in Chak 212-P, with 26 patients having already undergone appendectomies at TMC, while an additional 10 are waiting for surgery. Each patient was allegedly charged Rs15,000, which included Rs 8,000 for the surgery and Rs 7,000 for medications. Moreover, six to seven children from a single family, specifically the family of Amir Bakhsh Shar, were among those who had the surgery, as reported by Dawn.

Members of civil society and social activists have condemned the alleged negligence of the health authority and have accused CEO Dr. Ghazanfar Shafiq of neglecting the issue. He is the son of a former ruling party MPA and a resident of Sadiqabad. They are demanding a transparent investigation and strict accountability that is free from political interference, as reported by Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor