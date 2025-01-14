Pakistan targets Baloch activists with FIR over seminar honouring Karima

Awaran [Pakistan], January 14 : A seminar held on December 21st in Balochistan's Awaran district, intended to honour the late Banuk Karima Baloch, former chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad), has come under fire from Pakistani authorities, The Balochistan Post reported.

The event, aimed at paying tribute to Baloch sacrifices, sparked outrage after police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers, accusing them of promoting anti-state sentiments.

The FIR, according to The Balochistan Post, was filed following speeches at the seminar that allegedly spread hatred against the state and sought to influence children with anti-state propaganda.

Among those charged are Shali Baloch, Zakia Baloch, Arz Malik Baloch, and other members of the Baloch Women Forum. However, these accusations are part of what many see as a broader campaign to stifle political dissent in Balochistan.

In response, the Baloch Women Forum, which organised the seminar, has strongly condemned the FIR, calling it a violation of human rights and an attempt to silence the Baloch people's struggle for justice.

An FIR was lodged against Dr. Shalee Baloch, Zakia Baloch, Arz Malik Baloch and other locals for conducting and joining the seminar on Lumma-E-Watan Banuk Karima Baloch held in Teertej on December 21, 2024, alleging that the seminar was anti-state and children were brainwashed.… pic.twitter.com/VWb7H8wlTR— Baloch Women Forum (@BalochWF) January 12, 2025

The Forum issued a statement criticising Pakistan's state institutions for their continued repression, claiming that the portrayal of a peaceful seminar as an anti-state event was a distortion of the truth, intended to destabilise the region further.

According to The Balochistan Post, the Forum said, "The Pakistani state's narrative was designed to paint a peaceful gathering as a threat to national security."

The Baloch Women Forum clarified that the seminar was a peaceful political gathering aimed solely at honouring Banuk Karima Baloch's work in the Baloch liberation movement. They stressed that no anti-state rhetoric was espoused, and the event was attended by local community members who sought to pay their respects to a figure of immense significance in the Baloch rights struggle.

In direct response to the FIR, the Baloch Women Forum has demanded the immediate withdrawal of charges against its members and local participants. It called on Pakistani authorities to respect the fundamental human and political rights of the Baloch people, who have long been subjected to systemic discrimination and state violence.

The Forum also warned that actions like these would only worsen the already volatile situation in Balochistan. It urged Pakistan's state institutions to refrain from actions that could fuel unrest and further destabilise the region.

The Balochistan Post emphasised that the continuous targeting of peaceful activists is indicative of Pakistan's reluctance to address the legitimate grievances of the Baloch people, raising serious concerns about the future of human rights in the country.

