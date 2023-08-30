Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Sindh chief arrested in connection with May 9 violence

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 30 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested outside the Sindh High Court, over his alleged involvement in May 9 violence, Geo News reported on Wednesday

Speaking with journalists outside the court before his arrest, the senior PTI leader alleged that the cases made against him were “false”.

“Blowing up balloons has also become terrorism,” he said questioning the ambiguity around the arrests pertaining to the May 9 violence.

“Aftab Siddiqui was also nominated but escaped after holding a press conference. People who hold press conferences [easily] leave,” Geo News quoted Sheikh as saying.

The PTI further alleged that he and his colleagues are still facing lawsuits due to political vengeance.

“I have been exposing the corruption of the Pakistan People’s Party,” he added.

Sheikh also lamented the “violation of Constitution and law” by the rulers.

Notably, following the May 9 violence, a provincial high court bench restricted the police from apprehending Sheikh till May 19 after his son moved the court against a potential arrest, Geo News reported.

On May 9, this year, former PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from inside the High Court in Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Following Khan's arrest, his party called for demonstrations, which turned violent in many places. The administration resorted to a crackdown and many arrests were made across the country. The people accused in the May 9 violence are being tried at military courts.

