Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf calls off 'power show' in Lahore

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called off its power show in Lahore which was scheduled to be held on August 27, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The announcement comes three days after Imran Khan-founded party shelved its public gathering in Islamabad.

PTI's Secretary of Information for Punjab, Shaukat Mahmood Basra, has said that a new date for the rally in Lahore will be announced after their public meeting in Islamabad on September 8. He assured PTI would pay full attention to its upcoming political event.

Earlier, the PTI had said that it would hold a rally in Islamabad's Tarnol at any cost, despite the revocation of the no objection certificate (NOC) by the local administration, which also closed roads leading to the federal capital.

Later, PTI rescheduled its public gathering for September 8, according to Geo News report. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that the rally had been postponed after Imran Khan's directives.

In a recent audio statement, former Pakistan Prime Minister's sister, Aleema Khan criticised the PTI leadership for not having any "real intention" of getting the PTI founder out of prison, Geo News reported.

A short audio clip, purportedly featuring the voice of Aleema Khan, has surfaced on social media, in which a woman can be heard expressing frustration over the PTI rally's postponement.

She questioned why senior PTI leader Azam Swati visited Imran Khan early in the morning and on whose behest. She asked, "Who instructed him [Swati] to meet Imran at 7 am and deliver a message regarding the rally's postponement?"

Aleema Khan asked why they were consulting Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail and criticised the party's top brass for dragging their feet on making timely decisions, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the federal government's spokesperson on legal affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, stated that the Centre approached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over the cancellation of the public gathering. He further said that PTI was granted conditional permission for a rally on September 8.

