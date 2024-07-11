Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan calls phone tapping 'unconstitutional'

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that the government's decision to allow the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to tap phones was "unconstitutional," according to ARY News.

He said that the move completely opposes Pakistan's constitution that guarantees the privacy of all citizens.

While speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar asserted that a "blanket notification" of this kind is unconstitutional and that only those engaged in criminal activity might be the target of such monitoring.

When asked about PTI founder Imran Khan's support of phone tapping while he was in power, he said "Whatever it is, it should be according to the constitution," reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the minister of defence, announced that he agreed with the government's decision to provide ISI permission to collect phone calls.

He underlined that it was crucial "under the current circumstances" as the country strives to eradicate violence and terrorism.

"In matters of national security, this measure becomes necessary and should be supported by everyone," the minister said, adding, "at the very least, during the ongoing war against terrorism, this action is essential."

He downplayed the opposition's criticism, stating that PTI members ought to remember Imran Khan's remarks on the matter, in which he defended the practice of tapping phones while he was in government.

The government has given the ISI permission to intercept calls and messages "in the interest of national security," according to a notification released by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting on Monday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Act's Section 54 granted the ISI this authorization.

