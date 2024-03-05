Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenges ECP decision in SC over reserved seats

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5 : Following the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ruling against the allocation of reserved seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the PTI has announced its intention to approach the Supreme Court against the 4-1 decision made by the electoral body, as reported by Dawn.

"The decision of the ECP coincided with the acceptance of nomination papers for ruling coalition-backed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) -backed Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the upcoming presidential elections," slated for March 9, stated sources.

According to Dawn, the final list of eligible candidates will be released on March 5, with the option to withdraw nominations until March 6.

In a 22-page judgment reserved last week, the ECP maintained that the SIC was ineligible for the reserved seat quota based on clear provisions of Article 51(6) read with Section 104 of the Elections Act, 2017.

While the distribution of seats among parliamentary parties remains undisclosed, it poses challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where PTI-backed independents secured a significant majority of general seats, as per Dawn.

ECP member Babar Hassan Bharwana expressed dissent against the distribution proposal, advocating for vacant seats until the amendment to relevant constitutional articles.

PTI strongly criticized the ECP decision, demanding resignations from the chief and members, and urging postponement of upcoming presidential and Senate elections until the Supreme Court's ruling.

Senator Syed Ali Zafar emphasized the unconstitutional nature of holding elections with an incomplete electoral college and cited Article 51(6)(d) as the basis for proportional seat allocation.

