Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation meets JUI-F chief, seeks cooperation

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 24 : A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to seek cooperation once again, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing sources.

The two parties are thinking of ending their differences and exploring possibilities of cooperation, ARY News reported, citing sources aware of the development.

During the meeting, the members of PTI and JUI-F held discussions regarding the formation of committees to facilitate joint efforts. Reportedly, PTI requested in-house cooperation within the Parliament, stressing that the two parties could give a tough time to the government if they work together.

In response, JUI-F representatives said that any decision would be made only after thorough talks within the party. Speaking to reporters, PTI and JUI-F spokespersons confirmed the ongoing talks and the constitution of committees to oversee parliamentary affairs.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the talks included cooperation on important legislation within the parliament. He further said that the parties agreed to continue their discussions, to work together on parliamentary matters, according to ARY News report.

Expressing similar sentiments, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that committees have been formed to facilitate further meetings and collaboration. He stressed that talks would be an ongoing process, mainly regarding legislative matters and that these committees would play an important part in overseeing parliamentary affairs.

He called the meeting a crucial step towards potential cooperation between JUI-F and PTI, as they navigate the complex political landscape of Pakistan's parliament, ARY News reported.

Earlier on August 10, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised Pakistan's incumbent government's alleged tactics to suppress the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said that Pakistan might not achieve political stability without the recognition of the party's founder Imran Khan's role, Geo News reported.

"Imran Khan is a political reality," said Qureshi during an informal interaction with journalists in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail, adding: "Without accepting this reality, our country cannot achieve political stability."

Further criticising a plethora of cases filed against him after the May 9 riots, the leader said that dozens of cases had been lodged against him within just one year. He added that he had been in politics for 40 years but not a single case was registered against him in the last 39 years.

The former ruling party has been facing a crackdown for its alleged involvement in the May 9 riots that saw military installations including Rawalpindi's General Headquarters (GHQ) and Lahore Corps Commander's House being vandalised by mobs, as reported by Geo News.

He said that slain Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti was "not anti-Pakistan" and became a victim of "cruelty".The former foreign minister claimed that the trend of labelling everyone "traitor" for the last 75 years should be stopped. He urged stakeholders to resolve Balochistan issues via dialogue.

Responding to criticism against the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman's nomination as the opposition's mediator, Qureshi said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai "is a democrat and an individual having democratic and constitutional ideology cannot be labelled 'traitor'."

