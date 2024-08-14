Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sanam Javed gets protective bail in May 9 riots case

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanam Javed was granted protected bail in the May 9 case by the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The High Court, approving her plea, instructed the police not to arrest the PTI leader till August 19.

Javed's protective bail was approved by Justice Miah Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, who presided over the case's hearing.

The Anti-Terrorism Court had issued arrest warrants for Sanam Javed earlier in the May 9 riots case. Later, her request for exemption from appearance put before the court was rejected, however, bailable arrest warrants were issued for her, reported ARY News.

Javed was not the only one whose exemption was rejected. Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Rubina Jamil and Ayesha Ali Bhutta's requests for exemption from appearance in court was also rejected.

It is important to note that on July 10, the Lahore High Court (LHC) bench acquitted the Tehreek-e-Insaf activist in a case registered by the Gujranwala Cantonment Police in connection with the May-9 riots.

The order of the Islamabad High Court regarding PTI activist Javed follows a long series of arrests and re-arrests.

