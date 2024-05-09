Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat removed from party's political committee

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat has been removed from the party's political committee, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

He was notably replaced by Waqas Akram for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman slot.

As per sources, Marwat was removed from PTI's WhatsApp group as well.

The party, however, may also take disciplinary action against Marwat for his "controversial statements", ARY News reported citing sources.

It was reported a day earlier that PTI founder Imran Khan, who is being held in Adiala Jail, had refused to meet with party leader Sher Afzal Marwat due to his "irresponsible behaviour."

According to additional sources, Marwat's remarks about Saudi Arabia's role in toppling the PTI administration and his meeting with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif are what Imran Khan finds offensive, according to ARY News.

However, blaming other party leaders, Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub on Wednesday, PTI's Marwat said that the two hindered his meeting with the PTI founder in jail.

"Jail Superintendent told me that the PTI's founder wants to meet me separately," Marwat said.

"When I come for meeting today, the jail superintendent didn't allow me to meet him," he said. "My meeting with the PTI founder was extremely necessary," he said, as per ARY News.

"I am being paid back for my services to the PTI with the complaint of the party's social media team against me," Marwat said.

