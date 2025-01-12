Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf negotiation team members meet Imran Khan at Adiala Jail

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 : Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) negotiation team held a meeting with the incarcerated former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on Sunday, The Express Tribune reported.

The meeting between PTI founder and the negotiation committee lasted for over two hours. Before the committee's session, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held one-on-one with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Gandapur reached Adiala Jail with full official protocol. Other PTI leaders who came to Adiala Jail included Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Asad Qaiser and lawyer Faisal Chaudhry. Committee members Salman Akram Raja and Hamid Khan did not attend meeting, according to The Express Tribune report.

As Gandapur had a private meeting with Khan, other committee members, including Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Nasir Abbas and Omar Ayub sat in the deputy superintendent's room.

Prior to the meeting, Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser spoke to Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq over phone. PTI leaders formally requested a meeting between the negotiation committee and Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the National Assembly spokesperson, Ayaz Sadiq conveyed PTI's request to the government, clarifying that he only facilitated communication between the two parties. Notably, the first meeting between the government and the PTI took place on December 23 while the second took place on January 2, while the third round is scheduled for Wednesday.

Earlier, PTI leader Asad Qaiser accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif of deliberately trying to derail ongoing negotiations, The Express Tribune reported.

In response to the statements made by the two leaders, Qaiser said that their remarks were part of an effort to sabotage the negotiations. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The way Khawaja Asif and Maryam Nawaz are speaking, they are trying to block negotiations by any means possible." He added, "Then, they accuse Imran Khan of tweeting."

Asad Qaiser insisted that PTI members had been subjected to injustice and mentioned about the events of November 26 when party members were allegedly not given their basic rights and people were shot by police. He also spoke about the military courts' handling of PTI supporters involved in the May 9 events, calling military trials for civilians unconstitutional, according to The Express Tribune report.

He said, "Despite these hardships, PTI remains a victim in this situation," reiterating that the demands and grievances of party had been moderated to help move the country forward. He called on the government to address the rising sense of despair in Pakistan, which he attributed to worsening border conditions and the fragile state of Pakistan's economy.

Reiterating PTI's commitment to Pakistan's future, he stated, "We are stepping forward for the sake of the country. We are not afraid and are not intimidated by anyone. If we have backed down from some of our demands, it is only for the betterment of Pakistan."

Despite ongoing challenges, Qaiser said that PTI had not left its principles, particularly due to the rule of law, an independent judiciary, civilian supremacy and a strong parliament. He added, "We want a government that truly represents the people and is based on constitutional rule."

