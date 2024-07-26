Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf postpones protest in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) postponed its protest on Friday in Islamabad after the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision to reserve its verdict on PTI's petition requesting permission to hold the protest, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

On Monday, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan urged everyone to participate in the peaceful protest across the country. He stated that Imran Khan-founded PTI's three demands would be the immediate release of incarcerated PTI leaders and supporters, maintaining peace in the country and protesting against growing inflation.

Justice Saman Rifat presided over the hearing of the petition submitted by PTI leader Amir Mughal. The Islamabad administration rejected the party's request for a protest on July 26, according to The Express Tribune report.

During the hearing, the state counsel said that the federal capital's administration had refused all political parties' requests for rallies, highlighting the tense security situation.

Justice Rifat asked about permission for the PTI protest, suggesting that the party would be granted permission on Monday. She asked whether the district administration had granted permission to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for their protest, according to The Express Tribune report.

In response, AG Shaukat said that permission was not given to JI either, and considering the implementation of Section 144 in Islamabad, they could not allow PTI to hold a rally. He further said that the entire city was effectively closed due to JI protest.

Justice Saman Rifat asked about the relevance of the JI sit-in to the PTI protest and why PTI could not be granted permission. She stated that the F-9 area does not fall under Section 144. In reply, AG Shaukat said that Section 144 had been imposed across Islamabad, according to The Express Tribune report.

Justice Saman Rifat said, "You might as well declare that you never want to allow PTI to protest." AG Shaukat said that the permission was not given and spoke about the previous instances, like TLP sitting during Ashura. Speaking further about the uncertainty, he said, "We do not know what the situation will be on Monday." After the arguments, the court reserved its decision.

In an order issued on Thursday, the Punjab Home Department said that any political gathering or assembly was likely to provide a "soft target" to terrorists and miscreants due to the prevailing law and order situation and security threats.It said that any political gathering posed "serious security threats" and was also "likely to cause threat to public peace and order as well as inconvenience to public at large," according to Dawn report.

The home department called it "essential to ensure security of the people and installations/buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquillity."

It further said that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 as an immediate prevention and speedy remedy to prevent disturbance of public peace, the safety of lives and property of the public and tranquillity in Punjab, Dawn reported.

The order released by the home department said, "Now therefore, government of the Punjab ... prohibits all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities across Punjab with effect from July 26-28."

Meanwhile, Islamabad district administration in a press release said Section 144 was in effect and no rally or protest will be permitted, according to Dawn report.

The press release said, "Violation of Section 144 cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Action will be taken in case of violation of law. In view of the protest, a force of Islamabad police has been deployed. Citizens should avoid being part of any illegal activities."

