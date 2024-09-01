Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Insaf reschedules public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], September 1 : Imran Khan founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rescheduled its public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, which was previously slated to take place on September 15, reported ARY News.

The party, has now decided upon holding the public gathering on September 22, and have also asked the Deputy Commissioner for permission to hold the Minar-e-Pakistan gathering.

Through Barrister Ahmad Salman Niazi, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub made the request.

The date of the public meeting has been rescheduled to September 22 in observance of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, after the party first requested permission to hold it in September. The PTI had earlier cancelled its power exhibition scheduled for August 27 in Lahore because no permit had been granted, ARY News reported.

August's public meeting in Islamabad was similarly called off by the Imran Khan-led party after the government again revoked the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

August 22 was the planned date of the public meeting in Tarnol; however, due to the administration's revocation of the NOC, the PTI was forced to postpone it.

The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad presided over the Intelligence Committee meeting where the decision to revoke the NOC was made. The district government maintained that religious organisations have also demanded protests and added that under these conditions, authorisation for the public meeting cannot be given, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the PTI announced that it will hold a power show in three major cities.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that the party will be hosting public rallies in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. After their power display in Swabi, he claimed, the PTI will hold rallies in the three major cities.

"We will strive for Imran Khan's release in courts as well as public gatherings," the PTI Chairman added.

According to Barrister Gohar, the PTI will keep fighting on all fronts for Imran Khan's release.

