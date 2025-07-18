Pakistan: Tehreek-e-Insaf slams Imran Khan's "death cell" jail confinement

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly criticised the treatment of its jailed founder and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming he is being kept in a "death cell" and denied basic rights, Dawn reported on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram said Khan is being kept in isolation for 22 hours a day and is not allowed newspapers, television, or books.

"Despite being a former prime minister, Khan was denied both his status and even the basic rights of an ordinary prisoner, which was a matter of grave concern, as he was the country's most popular leader, and the entire nation was deeply worried about his well-being and safety," Akram said, according to Dawn.

He warned that the way prisoners are being treated, along with the ongoing judicial and economic problems in the country, is pushing Pakistan towards a "constitutional and humanitarian crisis."

Dawn quoted Akram saying that Khan's legal team is not being allowed to meet him to discuss more than 200 legal cases pending against him, calling it a clear violation of his right to a fair trial.

He alleged that even court orders allowing six designated people to meet Khan are being ignored by jail authorities, which amounts to "blatant contempt of court."

Akram further said that Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, has also been denied visitation rights. His sister Aleema Khan is also reportedly not allowed to meet him, while his other sisters are permitted only limited visits, Dawn reported.

Speaking about other detained PTI leaders, Akram raised concerns over the deteriorating health of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. He also mentioned Dr Yasmin Rashid, a cancer survivor, saying, "Even if she defeated Nawaz Sharif politically, her basic human rights cannot be ignored."

Akram also criticised the judiciary, highlighting that senior PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry remains in jail despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

"I appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan that your directives are being openly discarded by Adiala Jail administration," Akram said during the press briefing, as reported by Dawn.

