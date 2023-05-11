Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters hold protest outside Pak Embassy in Washington over Imran Khan's arrest

Washington [US], May 11 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters held a protest outside Pakistan Embassy in Washington against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest. The protesters called for the release of Imran Khan and even raised slogans against Chief Justice and army generals.

In the protests, people were seen chanting slogans like "Imran tere jasaar beshumar beshumar" and "Free Free Imran Khan." The people held banners which read, "Free Imran Khan Free Pakistan."

Speaking to , Ex-President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf US, Johny Bashir said, "Our leader was kidnapped by a mafia I won't call it police and that too without any charges. The most honest man in the country. He wants a prosperous Pakistan and these corrupt people, corrupt police, corrupt politicians and some of the corrupt people of the establishment have kidnapped him, put him in jail without any warrant and without any cases, the bogus cases against him and we condemn that and we want him to be free."

Johny Bashir said, "We want free elections in Pakistan and whoever comes to power with the will of the people, the votes of the people of Pakistan, we will support that person. But, we will not take these people supported by mafia. We want this mafia to go." He further said that they are praying for the release of Imran Khan.

Bashir called on the international community to pay attention to Pakistan as there is a huge amount of human rights violations in the country. He further said that people in Pakistan are being tortured, arrested, beaten and taken away from their homes. He stressed that they do not want civil war in Pakistan and the country needs to be a "solid democratic country."

Another PTI leader Mazhar Hussain Chowktayi said that they have gathered in Washington to condemn the arrest of Imran Khan. He called on the international community to continue protesting over the arrest of Imran Khan.

He further said, "They respect the Pakistan army. However, there are some apples in the Pakistan army who are playing bad actors at present time." He called for free elections in Pakistan. Mazhar Hussain Chowktayi said that they will continue to hold protests until the release of Imran Khan. He further said that they are concerned regarding the safety of their family back in Pakistan. He said that people in Pakistan have been suffering as the dollar price is witnessing a rise.

Speaking to , Another protester named Sadaf Gill said that they are holding a protest outside the Embassy. She further said, "Our country has been damaged by the Pakist army." Protests have erupted in Pakistan and other parts of the world ever since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been arrested.

On Tuesday, Imran was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Pakistan Rangers on a warrant issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He was dragged out of Islamabad High Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor