Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf urges IMF to audit Feb 8 elections before talks with govt over bailout package

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 29 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urging the global lender to endorse an audit of the elections conducted on February 8 for the sake of political stability in Pakistan, before the start of its negotiations with Pakistan government over a new bailout package, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub, Meher Bano Qureshi, and Muzammil Aslam have revealed details regarding PTI's letter to IMF.

Gohar Ali Khan said that a letter written by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson Raoof Hasan was handed over to the IMF resident representative in Pakistan and would be opened in Washington. He said the letter will be shared with the media in Pakistan after the intended recepients will receive the letter.

He said, "For now, we can share that PTI's founding chairman Imran Khan does not want any adverse effects on the economy of Pakistan. In the letter, we have reminded IMF of its promises that the election will be free and fair," according to Dawn report.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar in a TV show expressed his disapproval over PTI leadership's letter to IMF and called the move "highly irresponsible." He stressed that the letter was sent to IMF when the caretaker government had worked significantly for economic revival, Dawn reported.

The draft text of the letter written by PTI to IMF has surfaced on social media and Raoof Hasan has confirmed that this was indeed the draft he had signed. In the letter, the party founded by PTI also called for an election audit from civil society organisations Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) and Pattan-Coalition38, to expose rigging in polls.

Gohar Ali Khan emphasised that the parties that did not have the mandate to form the goverment will not able to steer the country, Dawn reported. He said, "Today a debate has been started about why the PTI wrote a letter to the IMF. It is the vision of Imran Khan to ensure the development of the country and not let anyone become a burden on the economy."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a protest on March 2 against the alleged rigging in the elections held on February 8, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The party founded by Imran Khan announced that other political parties would also join them.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, who is also the party's candidate for the prime minister's position, spoke about the "large scale" rigging in the elections. He made the remarks in a press conference after his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Ayub said PTI will hold nationwide protests against "rigging" in elections alongside other political parties. He said, "Our seats were stolen with just a stroke of the pen. The people gave the mandate to the former PTI chairman. Nation's mandate and our seats have been attacked."

