Pakistan: Three passengers diagnosed with monkeypox at Karachi airport

Karachi [Pakistan], September 1 : Three passengers were diagnosed with monkeypox at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The Sindh health department surveillance team carried out an action at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport during which three passengers who arrived in Karachi from Libya were diagnosed with monkeypox.

The Director General Health told the media that all three passengers were Pakistani citizens aged between 30 and 45. The passengers have been admitted to the infectious disease hospital.

Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH), earlier in the month, confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus in Pakistan.

The NIH officials said that the person who was diagnosed with the monkeypox virus is under treatment in the Rawalpindi Hospital.

The NIH is carrying out an investigation regarding the spread of monkeypox however there is no chance of the spreading of the virus, as per ARY News.

