Pakistan: Three terrorists killed in gunfight with police in Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 7 : Three terrorists, including two in captivity, on Tuesday, were killed in an alleged gunfight in the hills of Banjot, Mangalwar, Swat, Pakistan Today reported citing the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division confirmed.

Yesterday, on June 5, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Akhtar Hayat Khan revealed that the Counter Terrorism Department had captured terrorists from the TTP Swat cell, including a major terrorist leader Rafiullah and one of his facilitators Asmatullah.

The CTD and local police were conducting a search operation in the Banjot region, according to DIG Malakand Division Nasir Mahmood Satti.

However, on Tuesday, the DIG Malakand Division told local media persons that the CTD along with local police personnel took the arrested militants - Rafiullah and Asmatullah to the Banjot area, according to Pakistan Today.

While the CTD and police party were conducting a search operation in the region, when the absconding terrorist named Zakirullah and his cohorts opened fire on them, killing Rafiullah and Asmatullah on the spot.

The insurgent Zakirullah was also slain on the scene in retaliation for CTD and police actions.

Previously in May, the CTD and local police were conducting a search operation in the Banjot area, according to DIG Malakand Division Nasir Mahmood Satti, reported Pakistan Today.

During the incident, an exchange of fire between armed men and police occurred, killing one civilian Jamad Ali Khan while a police cop named Waqar Khan was injured in the firing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor