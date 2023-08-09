Pakistan: Three terrorists shot dead in Balochistan 

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 9 : Three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during the early hours in Balochistan, reported ARY News on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by Department (CTD) team in Zhob district of Balochistan province on the intelligence information regarding the presence of highly wanted ‘terrorists’, informed the CTD spokesperson.

According to the ARY News, noticing the presence of the CTD team, the terrorists opened fire and in an exchange of fire three of them were shot dead, while two policemen were also injured.

As per the ARY News, on June 10, two terrorists of the banned outfit were apprehended in a raid by Counter-Terrorism Department from Bhakkar.

According to details, the detained individuals whose names have been revealed to be Muhammad Ullah and Fazal Razzaq were involved in questionable activities, said a CTD spokesperson.

Donation receipts and banned literature were recovered from their possession by law enforcement officials.

Earlier, four terrorists were killed and three more were left injured during an operation by the Pakistan military in the tribal districts of Bajaur and Khyber, Dawn reported.

The first operation was conducted in the Inayat Kalli area of Bajaur district over suspicion of the presence of a terrorist, named Shafiullah. The accused was wanted in several target killings, suicide attacks and bomb explosions, and carried a bounty worth 2 million Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

In another incident in Tirah Valley of Khyber district, one terrorist was killed and three others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with the security forces during the operation.

On June 19, four police personnel and two soldiers of the Pakistan security forces were injured in different attacks by unidentified armed men in Bara tehsil of Pakistan's Khyber district on Sunday.

On June 4, two Pakistani Army soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In another incident, two soldiers were killed in Pakistan's Singwan, the country's bordering region with Iran, in a gun battle with terrorists on June 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor