Pakistan to close malls, markets early, reduce electricity use due to economic crisis

In a significant move, the Pakistan govt has ordered measures to conserve energy including closing all malls and markets by 8:30pm (15:30 GMT), as the country grapples with a crippling power and economic crisis.The cabinet-approved measures are expected to save the country about 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($273m), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told journalists on Tuesday.

Pakistan finds itself strapped for cash as money expected to come in under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme has been delayed. Its foreign exchange reserves now barely cover a month of imports, most of which are for energy purchases. The government proposed to close wedding halls by 8:30 PM and 10 PM respectively to keep the rising debt in check.

Similarly, the manufacturing of incandescent bulbs will be stopped from next month. Meanwhile, the government will make the use of conical geysers mandatory and employ alternative use of streetlights to further cut the wage bill. Asif added the country is going through a 'critical' situation and that it could not afford to sustain current levels of power consumption. He also announced plans of implementing a 'work from home policy'. "All government buildings and offices will also reduce use of energy under the plan, and a policy to work from home will be completed in 10 days," said Asif before adding, "No lights were on in the cabinet meeting today. The meeting was held in full sunlight."